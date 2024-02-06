All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2017

Greitens: Immigrants in military should get citizenship

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he believes Congress should create a path to citizenship for anyone who serves in the military, including immigrants who entered the country as children.

Greitens, a Republican and retired Navy SEAL, said Wednesday in Kansas City it's important for Congress to act after President Donald Trump moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people who entered the country as children to avoid deportation and obtain work permits.

The Kansas City Star reported the governor said it's important to make distinctions between violent felons and children who were brought here by others and grew up in America.

He said anyone willing to serve in the country's military should have an opportunity to become an American citizen.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

