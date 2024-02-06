Greitens: Immigrants in military should get citizenship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he believes Congress should create a path to citizenship for anyone who serves in the military, including immigrants who entered the country as children.

Greitens, a Republican and retired Navy SEAL, said Wednesday in Kansas City it's important for Congress to act after President Donald Trump moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people who entered the country as children to avoid deportation and obtain work permits.