Greitens focuses on job growth during State of the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during his first State of the State address Tuesday outlined a plan he said will help grow jobs, including passing a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees and paring back government regulations.

"The people have sent us a message: We must do everything in our power to put people back to work in good, high-paying jobs," the Republican Greitens said in a Capitol address to a joint session of the Republican-led House and Senate. "That is why we must join 27 other states and sign right to work."

In a prepared response, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh slammed the policy and said lawmakers should reject it.

"Right-to-work simply means forcing folks to work for less: less money, less health coverage and less opportunity for workers and their families," she said.

Greitens on Tuesday also called for restrictions to liability lawsuits, to do away with pre-bid union labor agreements on public works projects he said drive up costs, and an end to "burdensome regulations."

The governor, who campaigned heavily on cleaning up the Capitol's image, repeated support for a ban on lobbyist gifts to elected officials and a law requiring officials to wait before becoming lobbyists for as long as they've served in office.

He asked lawmakers to send a proposal to the ballot to enact term limits for all statewide officeholders.

Currently, only the governor and treasurer face term limits.

"This is the people's government, and these basic measures will begin to restore our people's trust in their government," Greitens said in prepared remarks.

Other policies Greitens touched on included plans for higher pay for fewer state employees and an audit of the state's tax credit system to ditch "special-interest tax credits."