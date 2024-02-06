Greitens enacts law against his alleged actions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's outgoing Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill Friday to make it a crime to threaten to share sexual photos of people without their consent -- something Greitens has been accused of doing.
The Republican resigned Friday following allegations of both personal and political misconduct, including claims he took a photo of a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair while she was at least partially nude. She has testified he threatened to release it if she exposed their relationship, which took place in 2015 as he was gearing up for a potential run for office.
A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the claims. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner later dropped the case, but she referred it to a special prosecutor for reconsideration. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.
The law Greitens signed in his final hours as governor would make it a felony crime to threaten to release private sexual images of a person in an attempt to coerce them.
Violators face up to four years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. The new law can't be applied to Greitens, because his alleged actions occurred in 2015.
The law also makes it a crime to spread private sexual photos without permission with the intent to harass, threaten or coerce, a practice commonly known as "revenge porn." Penalties include up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Because of special action by the Republican-led Legislature, the law takes effect immediately.
The legislation was among 77 bills Greitens signed in a last-minute flurry hours before his resignation. Here's a breakdown of other bills Greitens took action on Friday:
