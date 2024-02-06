All sections
NewsSeptember 2, 2022

Greitens custody case moved to Texas by Missouri judge

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A child custody case between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens's lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star on Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas...

Associated Press
Former Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after voting in Missouri's primary election Aug. 2 in Innsbrook, Missouri.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after voting in Missouri's primary election Aug. 2 in Innsbrook, Missouri.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A child custody case between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Sheena Greitens's lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star on Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider made her decision closed to the public. Texas court records show she decided to keep her ruling secret to protect the former couple's two young boys from public scrutiny because of the parents' notoriety.

The case drew heightened attention amid Eric Greitens's failed bid to become the Republican nominee for the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Sheena Greitens said in a sworn affidavit he was physically abusive, which he strongly denied.

Story Tags
State News
