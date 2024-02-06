Greitens chooses new director for Department of Corrections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens made his first Cabinet appointment Wednesday, choosing a North Carolina corrections official to lead Missouri's highly scrutinized Department of Corrections.

If confirmed by the state Senate, North Carolina community-supervision director Anne Precythe will inherit an agency Greitens described in a statement as "broken."

The current director, George Lombardi, was asked to resign after a report from the Kansas City alternative weekly paper The Pitch showed the state spent more than $7.5 million on settlements and judgments between 2012 and 2016 related to allegations of harassment and retaliation.

State House Speaker Todd Richardson also called for an investigation.

"Our corrections officers struggle in a culture of harassment and neglect, in a department with low morale and shockingly high turnover," Greitens said.