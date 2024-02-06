Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has called for a special session in an effort to win passage of a bill that could generate hundreds of jobs for the Bootheel.

Legislation passed the House but died in the Senate in the waning hours of the 2017 session May 12.

The measure, backed by Rep. Don Rone, R-Portageville, would have allowed Ameren Missouri to charge lower electric rates for large industrial customers. Rone said it would be key to reopening the former Noranda aluminum smelter and pave the way for establishment of a steel mill in New Madrid County.

Sens. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, and Gary Romine, R-Farmington, blocked the bill, arguing it could lead to higher electric rates for residential and business customers.

Greitens announced Thursday he would convene a special session.

In an emailed statement, Greitens explained his action.

"We are fighting to bring more jobs to the people of Missouri. Some career politicians failed to do their jobs and then went home. That's wrong. We're canceling their summer vacations and calling a special session to get this done," he said.

The special session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, little more than a week after lawmakers adjourned the regular legislative session.

Area lawmakers including Reps. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, and Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, voiced support for the measure and expressed disappointment over the Senate's failure to pass it.

Lichtenegger welcomed the governor's action and expressed hope the measure will pass.

She said the demise of the bill in the Senate was "the saddest thing."

She added, "This is all about money and personalities."

In a last-ditch effort last week, Rone called on lawmakers to approve an amendment added to a different bill.

The amendment would have given the Public Service Commission the ability to negotiate a lower electric rate for the Bootheel development.

The measure overwhelmingly passed the House but failed to get through the Senate.

Rone said on the House floor senators were "heartless" and "selfish" to block such a measure.

Lichtenegger said earlier this week it was "irresponsible" for the Senate not to approve a measure that would create jobs in an economically depressed area of the state.

Swan said she hopes lawmakers approve the measure in the special session. She added the measure could provide "500 jobs in an area that desperately needs some help."

"It is imperative to take action to help the Bootheel," she said.

The Noranda smelter closed last year, resulting in the loss of more than 900 jobs.

A Switzerland-based company subsequently purchased the property with a goal to reopen part of the smelter. But Rone and other lawmakers said the plant won't reopen without lower electric rates.