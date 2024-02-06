Greitens announces new Department of Natural Resources head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens has chosen the commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources.

Carol Comer will be the newest addition to Greitens' Cabinet. She worked under Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who will be sworn in as vice president Friday.

A video posted Wednesday to Greitens' Facebook and Twitter accounts showed the governor standing by Comer in front of the Missouri River. Comer touted her success in partnering Indiana's environmental department with economic organizations to promote business and investment.

"I'm looking forward to doing the same thing here in Missouri so that we can protect the air and the land and the water quality, but still encourage economic growth," she said on the video.