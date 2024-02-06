Greitens: affair won't deter work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Facing new calls to resign from some fellow Republicans, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens instead affirmed his intent Tuesday to remain on the job while seeking forgiveness for an extramarital affair that he described as a "personal mistake."

Greitens, who has stayed out of the public eye since admitting to an affair last week, distributed a message via Facebook and email Tuesday that simultaneously apologized for his actions and asserted some allegations against him were false and "extremely hurtful."

"I assure you that this personal mistake will not deter us from the mission we were sent here to do," Greitens said in the statement. "We have been, and we will, continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri."

Greitens issued the statement as Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, was calling upon him to resign during a speech on the Senate floor.

"When you ran for office, you promised that you would be a governor known for ethics and transparency," said Schaaf, directing his comments as if Greitens was there listening. "Instead, you have defined yourself through scandal and covering things up."

Schaaf concluded: "So governor, I'm asking you: please resign."

State Reps. Nate Walker of Kirksville, Marsha Haefner of Oakville, Steve Cookson of Poplar Bluff and Kathie Conway of St. Charles all also called for Greitens to step down Tuesday. Several Democrats also have called for the governor's resignation.

"For our state to continue to move forward, I think it's time for new leadership there in the governor's office," Walker, an early supporter of Greitens, said.

Jim Bennett, Greitens' private attorney, said the governor will not resign.

St. Louis television station KMOV reported Jan. 10 that Greitens had an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015 as he was preparing to run for governor. Greitens acknowledged the affair in a statement minutes after the report. But Bennett later denied the woman's claim to her now ex-husband -- recorded without her knowledge during a March 2015 conversation -- that Greitens took a compromising photo to ensure her silence.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced a criminal investigation Thursday, citing "serious allegations" against Greitens, 43, a former Navy SEAL officer who defeated Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the November 2016 gubernatorial race.

The woman has declined to speak publicly, and The Associated Press is not naming her. Bennett said Greitens did not reach a financial settlement with the woman, and there is no non-disclosure agreement.