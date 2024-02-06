Greitens admits affair, denies blackmail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing intense political pressure after acknowledging being "unfaithful" in his marriage but denying allegations he blackmailed a woman to stay quiet.

Greitens' denials followed a bombshell news report Wednesday night that overshadowed his annual address to the Legislature.

The Republican governor and his wife released a statement late Wednesday after St. Louis television station KMOV reported he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. The station reported the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.

"A few years ago, before Eric was elected governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage," the statement from Greitens and his wife, Sheena, read. "This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately."

Through his attorney, Greitens said he did not take nude photos of the woman or threaten to blackmail her if she disclosed their relationship.

Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, also said Thursday any allegations of violence are "completely false," and they would pursue legal action against any inaccurate reporting.

In a tape secretly recorded by her ex-husband, the woman says Greitens told her he would disclose nude photos of her if she spoke about their relationship.

A first-time candidate, Greitens rose to office in the same November 2016 election that brought President Donald Trump to power. The former Rhodes scholar capitalized on his military service as a Navy SEAL, his work as founder of a veterans' charity and "most importantly" his role as "a proud husband and father." The Greitens married in 2011 and have two young sons.

During the campaign, Greitens cast himself as an outsider going up against a career politician, the state's attorney general. He's not up for re-election until 2020. He barely has hidden his higher political ambitions and reserved the web address ericgreitensforpresident.com years ago.

The television report aired after Greitens gave his State of the State address.

The woman involved did not comment on the record to the TV station, which did not name her. But her ex-husband, who also was not named, provided an audio recording he made to KMOV in which the woman gives details about a sexual encounter she said she had with Greitens in March 2015 at his St. Louis home. The woman did not know her then-husband was recording their conversation.

The alleged March 2015 encounter came after Greitens opened a committee to explore a bid for Missouri governor but before he officially announced his candidacy. She said on the tape he invited her downstairs at his home because he wanted to show her "how to do a proper pull-up."

She said: "I knew he was being sexual, and I still let him."

She said he blindfolded her and later realized he took a photo.

"I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, 'You're never going to mention my name."'

A bipartisan group of state senators signed a letter asking the state attorney general to investigate the blackmail allegations. Attorney General Josh Hawley's office did not have an immediate response.