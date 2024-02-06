Green County's trailer jail is sparking national interest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A year after a southwestern Missouri county began using trailers to house inmates amid jail overcrowding, more than 100 men are being held in the trailers and officials in other areas of the country are eyeing the program.

But some legal experts argue Greene County's program has raised major red flags and caution the crowded conditions could be considered inhumane, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Greene County heralded the program as the first of its kind when it launched about a year ago. County officials said it was a temporary, cost-effective solution to the jail overcrowding plaguing the county for more than a decade.

The operation currently includes six 52-foot semi-trailers in a parking lot that are surrounded by a chain-link fence. The trailers currently house 108 men, meaning each man has space that amounts to less than half the size of a ping-pong table. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott estimates the most of the men have been charged with a crime and are awaiting trial or another official declaration of innocence or guilt.

The creator of the trailer jail, All Detainment Solutions, has since secured a multimillion-dollar contract for a similar project in Idaho. And officials from other counties with jail overcrowding problems have come to Greene County to see the operation, according to the newspaper.