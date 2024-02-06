All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2020
Great Race postponed until 2021
The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club has been rescheduled for June 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19, race organizers announced Thursday. Each year, the event features cars as old as 1909 in a time, speed, distance rally across the country, from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Great Race participants arrive in Cape Girardeau in 2019.
The Great Race participants arrive in Cape Girardeau in 2019.Southeast Missourian file

The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club has been rescheduled for June 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19, race organizers announced Thursday.

Each year, the event features cars as old as 1909 in a time, speed, distance rally across the country, from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.

The 2021 race will be held June 19 through 27, and will start in front of the Alamo.

“The safety of Great Racers, their support crews and our staff is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event in the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” race director Jeff Stumb said in a news release.

The race had already been postponed to August, but the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases made it impossible to guarantee safety.

Overnight cities along the 2021 route are scheduled to include Temple, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Joplin, Missouri; Cape Girardeau; Owensboro and Lexington, Kentucky; Beckley, West Virginia; and Mooresville, North Carolina.

Paducah, Kentucky, is scheduled as a lunch city on the race route.

For more information, visit www.greatrace.com.

