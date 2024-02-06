All sections
NewsApril 19, 2019

Greaser leaves P&G to take VP role at Saint Francis

After 38 years at Procter & Gamble, Linda Greaser has been named vice president-human resources for Saint Francis Healthcare System. At Procter & Gamble, Greaser was an industrial engineer and site public affairs manager at P&G's Cape Girardeau facility...

Southeast Missourian
Linda Greaser
Linda Greaser

After 38 years at Procter & Gamble, Linda Greaser has been named vice president-human resources for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

At Procter & Gamble, Greaser was an industrial engineer and site public affairs manager at P&G's Cape Girardeau facility.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all human resources functions including staffing, employment, compensation and benefits as well as compliance with all state and federal employment regulations. Other duties will include designing and developing a marketing program for employment candidates and analyzing market data to identify future recruitment needs and the strategies necessary to meet those needs.

"Linda's extensive leadership skills and talents will be a great asset to Saint Francis as we achieve our strategic goals in quality, safety, access and value," said Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese.

"My leadership philosophy is to be a servant leader," Greaser said. "I believe my purpose is to serve people and help them develop and perform as highly as possible."

Greaser earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering management/mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla (now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology) in 1980.

Local News
