Greaser leaves P&G to take VP role at Saint Francis

"Linda's extensive leadership skills and talents will be a great asset to Saint Francis as we achieve our strategic goals in quality, safety, access and value," said Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese.

"My leadership philosophy is to be a servant leader," Greaser said. "I believe my purpose is to serve people and help them develop and perform as highly as possible."

Greaser earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering management/mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla (now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology) in 1980.