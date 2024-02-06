Grave found of Missouri lawman killed on duty in 1871

ST. LOUIS -- A self-proclaimed cemetery detective from Missouri said he's uncovered the long-forgotten grave of a lawman killed on duty in 1871.

Tim Ogle, a St. Louis County man whose hobby is finding and restoring lost graves, found the final resting site of Samuel Herrington in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Herrington was 32 and a deputy constable -- precursor to a sheriff's deputy -- in Washington County, Missouri, when he was killed on duty in October 1871.

He was buried on his mother's farm in Jefferson County, about 50 miles from where he died.

Ogle, who has found hundreds of graves, considers the discovery of Herrington's among the "coolest."

"It's like he's being brought back to life again," he said.

In October, the 146th anniversary of Herrington's death, sheriff's departments in Washington and Jefferson counties plan to honor him with the police funeral he never received.

"I think it's time he had some recognition from the public that he would have had, had he died yesterday," said Norma Fuchs, Herrington's 93-year-old great-granddaughter, who lives in North Carolina. "I'm just so glad I'm going to live to see it."

Herrington's death is among the earliest recorded police line-of-duty deaths in eastern Missouri; the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial said the earliest instance of a deputy and constable killed by a prisoner in St. Louis was in 1836.