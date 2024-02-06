Grauel Building set for makeover; SEMO tackles residence hall repairs

Southeast Missouri State University’s Grauel Building will be a construction zone next semester.

Classes will be held in other buildings across campus while the old academic building at Pacific Street and Normal Avenue undergoes major renovations.

The building is scheduled to reopen in time for the start of the fall 2017 semester, said Angela Meyer, the school’s facilities-management director.

The $3.6 million project marks the first major renovations to the structure since it opened 50 years ago, she said.

It is just one of the projects Meyer’s office oversees.

Two of those projects involve student residence halls.

Major electrical upgrades to Dearmont Hall will be finished over the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, university officials continue to look at how best to use Cheney Hall now that the foundation of the structure has been fixed.

Grauel Building

The Grauel project has prompted some temporary relocations.

English, mass media and communication disorders department offices have been moved to other buildings on campus for the spring semester.

Students who normally would have classes in Grauel Building will be taking classes in other buildings when the new semester starts in January.

“They are kind of sprinkled throughout all the other academic buildings,” Meyer said.

The original asbestos tile in the three-level Grauel Building will be removed at a cost of less than $100,000.

Major construction work is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 after removal of the asbestos materials, Meyer said.

K & S Associates of St. Louis is the general contractor on the project.

“All three floors will be renovated,” Meyer said.

Restrooms will be added on the third floor. Classrooms and office space will be updated throughout the building.

A student lounge will be created on the second level, which is the main floor of the building.

The lounge will be near the Pacific Street entrance to the building.

As part of the renovation, a computer printing station will be installed for students to use.

Currently, students have to walk to the campus library if they need to print academic papers, Meyer said.

New flooring will be installed throughout the building, and all the windows will be replaced. The walls will receive a new coat of paint.

Mechanical and electrical upgrades also will be done as part of the project, Meyer said.

The improvements will allow the university to house all of the English-department faculty offices in Grauel.