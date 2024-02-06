Grass fire causes problems on Interstate 55

Cape Girardeau firefighters work to extinguish a grass fire Monday afternoon on the west side of the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the 94.4 mile marker. Heavy smoke became a concern for visibility in the area. Traffic in the right lane was closed during the operation.
