Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist Church

Granting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau.

Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he was 8 years old, and proceeds from the fundraiser will go to assisting people in the Cape Girardeau community with housing. According to a Granting Grace news release, the outreach is currently partnering with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and "100% of the proceeds of the fundraiser will be used locally."

"Say that they (the police department) come across someone who needs some place to stay for a couple of nights. We can put them up in a hotel and pick up the bill and anything like that. That's one of our main outreaches in the community," Skelton said.

He said the fundraiser would include all different kinds of art being sold including glassware, prints, framed paintings, quilts and more.