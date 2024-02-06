Grant will support summer meals for Cape schools

Cape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations.
Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools foundation, said Friday that she is thrilled to be part of supporting the school district's students and families in a time of great need.
The foundation will receive a $10,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks to support summer food services for students, including mobile food pantries. "With matching funds, we have $20,000, and with the wonders of Facebook, we have an additional $3,000," McDonald said.
The school district will provide breakfast and lunch, McDonald said, and this grant will allow the foundation to provide additional meals.
"I am working with the school district to make sure the food gets to the families where they need it, when they need it," McDonald said.
Right now, meals through June 30 are covered, McDonald said.
She will work with nutrition services manager Dana McClard to shop locally, "to secure the best product for the best cost so we can reach the most families," McDonald said.
Judy Cantoni, regional director for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks said, "We at the Cape Area Community Foundation cannot say enough about the great partnership we have with Cape Public Schools. Without the great support of CFO and the donors throughout the region, these funds would not be available for grants to serve this purpose. There are many folks in need during this COVID-19 pandemic, and our grant funding is intended to help provide assistance."
Judy Cantoni can be reached at 980 N. Kingshighway, Suite 103 in Cape Girardeau, or (573) 803-1248.
More information is at foundation.capetigers.com or www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/cape-area.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.