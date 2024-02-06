All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 25, 2020

Grant will support summer meals for Cape schools

Cape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations. Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools foundation, said Friday that she is thrilled to be part of supporting the school district's students and families in a time of great need...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Clippard Elementary principal Amy Emmenderfer, left, and Central Junior High School athletic director Mike Conner get meals ready to give out for those 18 years old and younger March 18 at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.
Clippard Elementary principal Amy Emmenderfer, left, and Central Junior High School athletic director Mike Conner get meals ready to give out for those 18 years old and younger March 18 at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

Cape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations.

Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools foundation, said Friday that she is thrilled to be part of supporting the school district's students and families in a time of great need.

The foundation will receive a $10,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks to support summer food services for students, including mobile food pantries. "With matching funds, we have $20,000, and with the wonders of Facebook, we have an additional $3,000," McDonald said.

The school district will provide breakfast and lunch, McDonald said, and this grant will allow the foundation to provide additional meals.

"I am working with the school district to make sure the food gets to the families where they need it, when they need it," McDonald said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Right now, meals through June 30 are covered, McDonald said.

She will work with nutrition services manager Dana McClard to shop locally, "to secure the best product for the best cost so we can reach the most families," McDonald said.

Judy Cantoni, regional director for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks said, "We at the Cape Area Community Foundation cannot say enough about the great partnership we have with Cape Public Schools. Without the great support of CFO and the donors throughout the region, these funds would not be available for grants to serve this purpose. There are many folks in need during this COVID-19 pandemic, and our grant funding is intended to help provide assistance."

Judy Cantoni can be reached at 980 N. Kingshighway, Suite 103 in Cape Girardeau, or (573) 803-1248.

More information is at foundation.capetigers.com or www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/cape-area.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy