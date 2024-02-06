Grant will support summer meals for Cape schools

Cape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations.

Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools foundation, said Friday that she is thrilled to be part of supporting the school district's students and families in a time of great need.

The foundation will receive a $10,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks to support summer food services for students, including mobile food pantries. "With matching funds, we have $20,000, and with the wonders of Facebook, we have an additional $3,000," McDonald said.

The school district will provide breakfast and lunch, McDonald said, and this grant will allow the foundation to provide additional meals.

"I am working with the school district to make sure the food gets to the families where they need it, when they need it," McDonald said.