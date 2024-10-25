Grant will allow Humane Society to lower adoption fees temporarily

A $15,000 grant will allow the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to temporarily lower their adoption fees.
The $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation will be used to offset adoption fees by $50 from June 26 through July 9 for the Pets Get Adopted event.
“For many adopters, cost is a big hurdle that stands in the way of taking home a new pet. They may be the best pet owner, but simply not have the funds at the time they are wishing to adopt. This ... investment will help us provide a discount on all adoptions to hopefully encourage more community members to welcome a new pet into their home,” executive director Tracy Poston said in a news release.
Kittens will be free to adopt but require a $100 deposit that will be returned after the kitten has been spayed or neutered within a given time frame. Cats will have a $10 adoption fee.
All adult dogs will have a $15 adoption fee, and puppies will be adoptable for $50.
Surgery fees still apply for spaying or neutering, said Lindsey Morales, development director for the local organization, but the ultimate goal is to adopt animals into homes.
Morales said many cats they receive at the Humane Society are too young to be spayed or neutered, which is why a deposit and refund model is used.
“Dogs under about 6 months of age, we consider puppies,” Morales added.
There are plenty of benefits to consider adopting an older dog, Morales said.
“I think it’s easier to tell with an older dog what kind of personality they have,” Morales said, especially whether the dog is more energetic or relaxed. That can be difficult to tell in a puppy, she said.
“A lot of adult dogs come to us already knowing tricks, already housebroken for you,” Morales said. “We have dogs now that know how to sit and to shake. It’s just unfortunate their owner couldn’t keep them.”
Morales said the shelter is near capacity as of Tuesday, with extra kennels set up in the cat room.
“It’s kitten season, so it’s the busiest time of year for us,” Morales said, adding the shelter takes an average of eight to 10 animals daily and up to 3,500 animals per year.
“The ultimate goal with this grant is to make sure adoptions are going to be forever homes,” Morales said. “Shelter animals will love you forever, and we want to see them get all the love and affection for the rest of their lives.”
