All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2017

Grant will allow Humane Society to lower adoption fees temporarily

A $15,000 grant will allow the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to temporarily lower their adoption fees. The $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation will be used to offset adoption fees by $50 from June 26 through July 9 for the Pets Get Adopted event...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Kittens await adoption Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Kittens await adoption Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A $15,000 grant will allow the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to temporarily lower their adoption fees.

The $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation will be used to offset adoption fees by $50 from June 26 through July 9 for the Pets Get Adopted event.

“For many adopters, cost is a big hurdle that stands in the way of taking home a new pet. They may be the best pet owner, but simply not have the funds at the time they are wishing to adopt. This ... investment will help us provide a discount on all adoptions to hopefully encourage more community members to welcome a new pet into their home,” executive director Tracy Poston said in a news release.

Kittens will be free to adopt but require a $100 deposit that will be returned after the kitten has been spayed or neutered within a given time frame. Cats will have a $10 adoption fee.

All adult dogs will have a $15 adoption fee, and puppies will be adoptable for $50.

Hammy sits at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri as he waits to be adopted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
Hammy sits at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri as he waits to be adopted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Surgery fees still apply for spaying or neutering, said Lindsey Morales, development director for the local organization, but the ultimate goal is to adopt animals into homes.

Morales said many cats they receive at the Humane Society are too young to be spayed or neutered, which is why a deposit and refund model is used.

“Dogs under about 6 months of age, we consider puppies,” Morales added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There are plenty of benefits to consider adopting an older dog, Morales said.

“I think it’s easier to tell with an older dog what kind of personality they have,” Morales said, especially whether the dog is more energetic or relaxed. That can be difficult to tell in a puppy, she said.

“A lot of adult dogs come to us already knowing tricks, already housebroken for you,” Morales said. “We have dogs now that know how to sit and to shake. It’s just unfortunate their owner couldn’t keep them.”

Morales said the shelter is near capacity as of Tuesday, with extra kennels set up in the cat room.

“It’s kitten season, so it’s the busiest time of year for us,” Morales said, adding the shelter takes an average of eight to 10 animals daily and up to 3,500 animals per year.

“The ultimate goal with this grant is to make sure adoptions are going to be forever homes,” Morales said. “Shelter animals will love you forever, and we want to see them get all the love and affection for the rest of their lives.”

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

2536 Boutin Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy