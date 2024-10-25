Grant will allow Humane Society to lower adoption fees temporarily

A $15,000 grant will allow the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to temporarily lower their adoption fees.

The $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation will be used to offset adoption fees by $50 from June 26 through July 9 for the Pets Get Adopted event.

“For many adopters, cost is a big hurdle that stands in the way of taking home a new pet. They may be the best pet owner, but simply not have the funds at the time they are wishing to adopt. This ... investment will help us provide a discount on all adoptions to hopefully encourage more community members to welcome a new pet into their home,” executive director Tracy Poston said in a news release.

Kittens will be free to adopt but require a $100 deposit that will be returned after the kitten has been spayed or neutered within a given time frame. Cats will have a $10 adoption fee.

All adult dogs will have a $15 adoption fee, and puppies will be adoptable for $50.

Hammy sits at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri as he waits to be adopted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Surgery fees still apply for spaying or neutering, said Lindsey Morales, development director for the local organization, but the ultimate goal is to adopt animals into homes.

Morales said many cats they receive at the Humane Society are too young to be spayed or neutered, which is why a deposit and refund model is used.

“Dogs under about 6 months of age, we consider puppies,” Morales added.