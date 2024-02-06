All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 21, 2019

Grant to help Washington U. address cancer disparities

ST. LOUIS -- A $7.6 million federal grant will help Washington University in its effort to reduce cancer disparities in parts of Missouri and central and Southern Illinois. The grant from the National Cancer Institute was announced last week. It will fund creation of the St. Louis-based university's Implementation Science Center for Cancer Control...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A $7.6 million federal grant will help Washington University in its effort to reduce cancer disparities in parts of Missouri and central and Southern Illinois.

The grant from the National Cancer Institute was announced last week. It will fund creation of the St. Louis-based university's Implementation Science Center for Cancer Control.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The university said the center will develop ways to implement cancer-control interventions, including screenings for diseases such as breast and colon cancer, among disadvantaged populations in 82 counties.

Washington University officials said five Southeast Missouri counties have some of the highest poverty and cancer rates in the U.S. Several Illinois counties also have poor health rankings.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy