Grant to fund marketing for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday night, Oct. 2, approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI).

The funding from this block grant agreement will fund 90% of marketing efforts for improvement and promotion of the scheduled passenger air service at the airport. The funds will be used for airline service promotion/marketing in an effort to increase passenger enplanements.

In 2019, the airport reached more than 10,000 enplanements for the first time in more than 20 years, which upgraded CGI to primary airport status and made it eligible for $1 million in grant funds. City officials aim to use the marketing funds to return enplanements to 2019 levels.

"We are really trying to roll out our campaign to get that Fly CGI name out there and also talk about all the things that are happening at the airport: not just airline service, but the professional pilot programs that we have at the airport, our FBO (Fixed Based Operator) and all the different services that we provide," said Katrina Amos, airport manager. The grant funds total $105,000, with the city required to match 10%, or $11,666, making the total available funds $116,666.