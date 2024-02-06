All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2020

Grant money available for qualified COVID-impacted Show Me State nonprofits

story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Up to $22 million is available for eligible Missouri not-for-profit groups helping communities respond to COVID-19.

"Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the (pandemic)," Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.

"This grant will ensure they are able to continue helping those who need it most," he added.

Parson noted many not-for-profit organizations have struggled to maintain operations because of lower than average donations since mid-March, the start of the COVID emergency in the U.S.

The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act is funding the grant through the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Program.

The first round of applications for grant money will be accepted through Aug. 14 via electronic submission only to nonprofitrelief@ded.mo.gov.

The second round opens Aug. 19 and runs through Aug. 28.

Eligible 501(c)(3) IRS tax-exempt not-for-profits include those who work on homelessness prevention, job training, food insecurity, at-risk youth services, child care or academic/educational support.

The state's department of economic development will make final determinations of eligibility.

Faith-based organizations are eligible with certain restrictions.

