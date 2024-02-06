Up to $22 million is available for eligible Missouri not-for-profit groups helping communities respond to COVID-19.

"Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the (pandemic)," Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.

"This grant will ensure they are able to continue helping those who need it most," he added.

Parson noted many not-for-profit organizations have struggled to maintain operations because of lower than average donations since mid-March, the start of the COVID emergency in the U.S.

The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act is funding the grant through the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Program.