All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 27, 2018

Grant extended for Affordable Care Act help

The East Missouri Action Agency, or EMAA, was recently awarded a grant to continue offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) counselors and services in the southeast region, according to a news release. The five-year grant award from the Missouri Foundation for Health is being extended one more year to the 15 recipient organizations, including EMAA, at reduced funding from prior years, the release stated...

Southeast Missourian

The East Missouri Action Agency, or EMAA, was recently awarded a grant to continue offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) counselors and services in the southeast region, according to a news release.

The five-year grant award from the Missouri Foundation for Health is being extended one more year to the 15 recipient organizations, including EMAA, at reduced funding from prior years, the release stated.

Beginning Aug. 1, when the grant renews, EMAA will expand its coverage area from nine counties with three counselors, to include southern counties, according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The SEMO Health Network clinics in the southern region and other Federally Qualified Health Clinics in the area can all assist with insurance enrollment for the Affordable Care insurance or for Medicaid, the release stated.

ï¿½My goal every day is to help more consumers understand their health insurance options, networks and prices because it all can be very confusing,ï¿½ Gina Martin, lead counselor for EMAA, said in the release.

The release stated Martin and the other counselors at EMAA are always available to give presentations or talk with groups and organizations about the health laws or explain the current status of the ACA.

Open enrollment for individuals and families to get 2019 coverage will begin Nov. 1 and end Dec. 15.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board support yes vote on water rate increase o...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy