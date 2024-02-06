Grant extended for Affordable Care Act help

The East Missouri Action Agency, or EMAA, was recently awarded a grant to continue offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) counselors and services in the southeast region, according to a news release.
The five-year grant award from the Missouri Foundation for Health is being extended one more year to the 15 recipient organizations, including EMAA, at reduced funding from prior years, the release stated.
Beginning Aug. 1, when the grant renews, EMAA will expand its coverage area from nine counties with three counselors, to include southern counties, according to the release.
The SEMO Health Network clinics in the southern region and other Federally Qualified Health Clinics in the area can all assist with insurance enrollment for the Affordable Care insurance or for Medicaid, the release stated.
ï¿½My goal every day is to help more consumers understand their health insurance options, networks and prices because it all can be very confusing,ï¿½ Gina Martin, lead counselor for EMAA, said in the release.
The release stated Martin and the other counselors at EMAA are always available to give presentations or talk with groups and organizations about the health laws or explain the current status of the ACA.
Open enrollment for individuals and families to get 2019 coverage will begin Nov. 1 and end Dec. 15.
