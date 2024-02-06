Grant extended for Affordable Care Act help

The East Missouri Action Agency, or EMAA, was recently awarded a grant to continue offering Affordable Care Act (ACA) counselors and services in the southeast region, according to a news release.

The five-year grant award from the Missouri Foundation for Health is being extended one more year to the 15 recipient organizations, including EMAA, at reduced funding from prior years, the release stated.

Beginning Aug. 1, when the grant renews, EMAA will expand its coverage area from nine counties with three counselors, to include southern counties, according to the release.