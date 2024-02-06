Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced

In addition to the three concerts, the Grandstand will host three free events. The annual antique tractor pull is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, the Heartland Barrel Racing Extravaganza is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 and the Heartland Idol finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Other events during the SEMO District Fair include the dual demolition derby scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and the hot rod truck and tractor pull, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets for each event go on sale at 9 a.m. July 22 online and at the fair box office. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.semofair.com/Grandstand-Entertainment.