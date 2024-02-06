Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced

The SEMO District Fair's Grandstand entertainment has been announced.
This year's concert lineup for the fair, which will be held from Sept. 11 through 18 at Arena Park, will be Christian singer Zach Williams, who is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, jam band Blues Traveler will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 15 and southern rock sextet Whiskey Myers will play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
In addition to the three concerts, the Grandstand will host three free events. The annual antique tractor pull is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, the Heartland Barrel Racing Extravaganza is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 and the Heartland Idol finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
Other events during the SEMO District Fair include the dual demolition derby scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and the hot rod truck and tractor pull, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets for each event go on sale at 9 a.m. July 22 online and at the fair box office. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.semofair.com/Grandstand-Entertainment.