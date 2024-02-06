Grandmother dies, grandson survives in crash into Dexter pond

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter grandmother died Saturday when her vehicle ran off the east end of Whitman Street and came to rest upside down in a pond.
Karen Sue Hampton, 70, was going east on Whitman in her 2012 Toyota Camry about 4:45 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway, traveled across a yard and struck some landscaping pavers, continued across the driveway at 116 Whitman St. and struck a brick retaining wall.
According to Dexter police, the car vaulted to the rocky embankment around a pond behind the residence and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the pond.
With Hampton in the vehicle was her 13-year-old grandson, John Probst, who was visiting from St. Louis. He escaped from the vehicle after the crash, but Hampton died in the car.
Dexter Fire Department’s Extrication Team arrived on the scene to extricate the driver from the car that had settled in about 3 feet of water about 10 feet from the pond’s bank.
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the call. According to fire chief Don Seymore, five of the firefighters entered the pond and removed the woman from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by assistant coroner Aaron Mathis.
The vehicle later was pulled from the pond by a local wrecker service.
Pertinent address:
Whitman Street, Dexter, Mo.
