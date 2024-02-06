Grandmother dies, grandson survives in crash into Dexter pond

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter grandmother died Saturday when her vehicle ran off the east end of Whitman Street and came to rest upside down in a pond.

Karen Sue Hampton, 70, was going east on Whitman in her 2012 Toyota Camry about 4:45 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway, traveled across a yard and struck some landscaping pavers, continued across the driveway at 116 Whitman St. and struck a brick retaining wall.

According to Dexter police, the car vaulted to the rocky embankment around a pond behind the residence and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the pond.

With Hampton in the vehicle was her 13-year-old grandson, John Probst, who was visiting from St. Louis. He escaped from the vehicle after the crash, but Hampton died in the car.