All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 5, 2017

Grandmother dies, grandson survives in crash into Dexter pond

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter grandmother died Saturday when her vehicle ran off the east end of Whitman Street and came to rest upside down in a pond. Karen Sue Hampton, 70, was going east on Whitman in her 2012 Toyota Camry about 4:45 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway, traveled across a yard and struck some landscaping pavers, continued across the driveway at 116 Whitman St. and struck a brick retaining wall...

Noreen Hyslop

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter grandmother died Saturday when her vehicle ran off the east end of Whitman Street and came to rest upside down in a pond.

Karen Sue Hampton, 70, was going east on Whitman in her 2012 Toyota Camry about 4:45 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway, traveled across a yard and struck some landscaping pavers, continued across the driveway at 116 Whitman St. and struck a brick retaining wall.

According to Dexter police, the car vaulted to the rocky embankment around a pond behind the residence and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the pond.

With Hampton in the vehicle was her 13-year-old grandson, John Probst, who was visiting from St. Louis. He escaped from the vehicle after the crash, but Hampton died in the car.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dexter Fire Department’s Extrication Team arrived on the scene to extricate the driver from the car that had settled in about 3 feet of water about 10 feet from the pond’s bank.

Twenty-one firefighters responded to the call. According to fire chief Don Seymore, five of the firefighters entered the pond and removed the woman from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by assistant coroner Aaron Mathis.

The vehicle later was pulled from the pond by a local wrecker service.

Pertinent address:

Whitman Street, Dexter, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy