Grand opening set for all-inclusive playground in Perryville

All children, regardless of their abilities, will have a place to play together in Perryville, Missouri, come the end of the month.

Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures Playground, specifically designed to remove physical and social barriers so all children with or without disabilities can play side-by-side, will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Oct. 30.

The grand opening will be held at the park, located at 107 S. French Lane in Perryville, and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free food and drinks, according to the Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures Playground Facebook page.

The idea for the all-inclusive playground for children came from 10-year-old Perryville native Lucas Fritsche in February 2017, according to the Facebook page. Lucas was diagnosed with autism as a child, and noticed some of his other friends with disabilities could not get around on the playground at school.

Lucas told his mother, Jennifer, about the dilemma and said he wanted to build a better playground so all his friends could play together. She wanted to help so she took his idea and ran with it.