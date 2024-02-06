Grand Opening band to play benefit concert in Chaffee Sunday

Popular local band Grand Opening will bring their eclectic mix of rock and country hits to a social-distancing-friendly concert to benefit Life360, which provides lunches to children who need them especially while school is out.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. Sunday in Circle Park's gazebo in Chaffee, Missouri.

It's free to attend, and all donations go directly to Life360, said band frontwoman Amber Vandeven.

"This is our first public event since February, when we played at Dogwood Social House," she said. "We lost a lot but we're super excited to be back."