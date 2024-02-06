Grammywatch 2020: Who wins? Predictions

NEW YORK -- The 2020 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, and no one knows how things will really play out when the awards are handed out live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here are some good guesses from Associated Press music writers Mesfin Fekadu and Nekesa Mumbi Moody.

MOODY: Clearly Lil Nas X had the most popular song of the year with "Old Town Road," even breaking Mariah Carey's record for the most weeks at No. 1 with his country-rap hybrid. But this isn't the American Music Awards where popularity counts, and I don't think a song that started out from TikTok is going to win voters over. "Truth Hurts" wasn't at No. 1 as long as "Old Town Road" but may have resonated far, becoming an anthem for so many women (and beyond). Lizzo is 100% getting this Grammy.

FEKADU: In the past at the Grammys, the ubiquitous, unconventional No. 1 hit doesn't take this trophy home. "Despacito," "All About That Bass" and "I Gotta Feeling" are some good examples. However, "Old Town Road" seemed to get past being the silliest song of the year, becoming an undeniably good tune that was hard to resist, which is why it topped the Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks. That's why I think Lil Nas X is going to take his horse to the old town road and ride it to the Grammys stage.

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriter's award): "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; "Hard Place," H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; "Lover," Taylor Swift; "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell," Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

FEKADU: In my humble opinion, the top candidates here are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. Swift has some edge since she wrote "Lover" alone, but if the song had performed stronger, I would be more convinced to pick her. That leaves me with Eilish and Capaldi, who might be a bit too new to win such a huge award. Good guys do finish last because "Bad Guy" will win.

MOODY: Swift really should win this one (and should have been nominated for album of the year, too, if I can get a little Swiftie here). But as much as she deserves to win, the Grammys love a comeback story, and giving Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now" would be that moment voters would be proud of, plus they adore Brandi Carlile. Tucker will take home the gold.

BEST NEW ARTIST: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

MOODY: There might be eight names listed here, but it's really a contest between two: Lizzo and Billie Eilish. Both are singer-songwriters, musicians, and have paved unique paths in the journey to fame. But as brilliant and entertaining as Lizzo is, she's hardly a new artist, with at least two albums released already. My money is on the kid!! Eighteen-year-old Billie will likely take this one.

FEKADU: The truth does hurt, Lizzo: Billie wins here.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: "The Lion King: The Gift," Beyonce; "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish; "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande; "No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran; "Lover," Taylor Swift.

FEKADU: Love Taylor, but she won't win here. Everything Beyonce releases is a gift, but the holidays are over. And we all know how much the Grammys love to shade Ed Sheeran -- oops, I'm just thinking out loud. That leaves us with Ariana Grande, who won this award last year and dominated the Billboard charts with multiple songs from "Thank U, Next." And in the other corner is newcomer Billie Eilish, who made an influential pop project in her bedroom with her brother, Finneas, in the producer role. Me thinks Eilish will edge Grande for the win, especially since the 18-year-old's album scored a nod for best engineered album (nonclassical) and Finneas is up for producer of the year (nonclassical).

MOODY: The fact that this is just Taylor's second nod shows Grammy voters aren't in a loving mood toward Swift this year (maybe she'll call them out on her next album). Mesfin makes some very good points about Eilish and I kind of want to believe him, but Grande had such a brilliant year and a hot tour that something tells me she'll be saying "Thank You" when the winner is revealed here.