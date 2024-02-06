All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2020

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to headline Sikeston Rodeo

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has announced a new headline performer for the rodeo events Aug. 5: Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly.

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Rapper Nelly will perform at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
Rapper Nelly will perform at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.Submitted

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has announced a new headline performer for the rodeo events Aug. 5: Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly.

Nelly has won three Grammy Awards and released six top-selling studio albums, according to a news release sent late Tuesday. His hit singles have included “Country Grammar,” “Hot in Herre” and “Over and Over.” His collaborations include Tim McGraw, and most recently Florida Georgia Line.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammer — an album that solidified Nelly as one of the most influential and foundational hip-hop artists of the 2000s. What better way to celebrate that than in your home state,” Travis Deere, 2020 rodeo chairman, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring another Missouri native to our stage. His music brings a new element to Rodeo’s atmosphere.”

Tickets may be purchased at www.sikestonrodeo.com, (800) 455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.

Local News
