Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to headline Sikeston Rodeo

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammer — an album that solidified Nelly as one of the most influential and foundational hip-hop artists of the 2000s. What better way to celebrate that than in your home state,” Travis Deere, 2020 rodeo chairman, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring another Missouri native to our stage. His music brings a new element to Rodeo’s atmosphere.”

Tickets may be purchased at www.sikestonrodeo.com, (800) 455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.