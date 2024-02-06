Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this month

For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City.

The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief Trent August, and no one was injured in the fire.

August said the deputy chief arrived on the scene first to find a working fire inside of Bin No. 2, and smoke and flames were showing from its top vents.

A property manager leans against a railing as local fire departments contain a working fire inside a bin Tuesday at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. No one was injured in the incident, Scott City fire chief Trent August said. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Responders with the Scott City Fire Department and mutual aid responders from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and NBC Fire Protection District contained the situation in about an hour and a half.