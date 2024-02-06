All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 20, 2019

Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this month

For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief Trent August, and no one was injured in the fire. ...

Ben Matthews
Local fire departments and emergency personnel respond to a fire in a grain silo at Midwest Grain and Barge, 179 Rushing Road in Scott City on Tuesday, Nov. 19. This is the second fire at the facility this month, the first occurring Nov. 6.
Local fire departments and emergency personnel respond to a fire in a grain silo at Midwest Grain and Barge, 179 Rushing Road in Scott City on Tuesday, Nov. 19. This is the second fire at the facility this month, the first occurring Nov. 6.Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City.

The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief Trent August, and no one was injured in the fire.

August said the deputy chief arrived on the scene first to find a working fire inside of Bin No. 2, and smoke and flames were showing from its top vents.

A property manager leans against a railing as local fire departments contain a working fire inside a bin Tuesday at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. No one was injured in the incident, Scott City fire chief Trent August said.
A property manager leans against a railing as local fire departments contain a working fire inside a bin Tuesday at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. No one was injured in the incident, Scott City fire chief Trent August said.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Responders with the Scott City Fire Department and mutual aid responders from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and NBC Fire Protection District contained the situation in about an hour and a half.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Firefighters used a Cape Girardeau ladder truck to fight the fire, and the blaze was contained from spreading to other equipment at the location.

Much of the bin was empty, according to the chief, and said the only significant amount of product being stored in the affected bin was contained in the bin’s hopper.

Scott City firefighter Braden Brown drains water from a line after working to contain a fire Tuesday at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City.
Scott City firefighter Braden Brown drains water from a line after working to contain a fire Tuesday at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

August said workers at Midwest Grain and Barge have been taking down the bin in which the fire occurred, but did not say whether it was being worked on when the fire took place.

A property owner at the scene declined to comment on the incident.

“Honestly, it was pretty cut and dry,” August said about the incident. “It just took awhile.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy