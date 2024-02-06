Graduates recognized for outstanding work at Southeast

After a diagnosis of Bell’s palsy her senior year of high school, Victoria Blue faced paralysis in the right side of her face that affected her musical performance. Entering Southeast Missouri State University as a non-music major and member of the marching band, Blue said she “felt an itch” to join the music program. She switched majors her second semester of her freshman year, and slowly noticed improvements in her facial strength.

Blue of Chaffee, Missouri, was accepted to the McNair Scholars Program as a first generation college student, which allowed her to complete an extensive summer research project on a musical piece called “Musings” by Dana Wilson, alongside Southeast faculty member Jacqueline Wilson.

Southeast class of 2020 graduates such as Blue have been recognized by the university for their outstanding work in their fields as well as their post-college plans.

Southeast Missouri State University secondary-education graduate Olivia Simpson signs a teaching contract with Malden (Missouri) High School. Submitted

Secondary-education graduate Olivia Simpson also said other Southeast academic programs were especially helpful in her experience. She entered her freshman year as a member of the secondary-education learning community, a residence hall program grouping students of similar majors together.

She said the program helped surround her with like-minded students as well as connected her with resources on campus. Simpson of Park Hills, Missouri, said she also attended several conferences that allowed her to network with professionals from all over the United States, and was given the opportunity to spend two weeks in a study-abroad program in Germany.

Kathleen Ellison

For Kathleen Ellison, she said completing her degree fully online gave her the flexibility to balance being a mother of three while also a full-time employee at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. She returned to Southeast after nearly a decade and will be graduating this summer with a Bachelor of Science in health care management.

As she works towards her degree, she said she notices aspects of her work at the medical center tying into her class assignments. Ellison of Sikeston, Missouri, said she enjoyed seeing her classes focus on quality control and the best provider-patient experience — something she’d like to pursue after graduation.