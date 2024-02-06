GPS devices to be removed from many Missouri sex offenders

ST. LOUIS -- A court ruling requires Missouri to at least temporarily remove GPS monitoring devices from some sex offenders after officials recently required they wear the appliances.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green granted the injunction Monday as part of a lawsuit against the state on behalf of a sex offender from St. Charles County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We are hoping to have a permanent injunction," said Matt Fry, the offender's attorney.

The Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole said it installed more than 360 GPS ankle monitors on sex offenders in April because of new security requirements passed by the Legislature. Lifetime monitoring was not part of the offenders' original sentencing agreements.

Officials told the offenders the monitoring requirements are part of a revised Missouri criminal code that went into effect in January. Offenders who were found guilty or pleaded guilty to various sex crimes committed on or after Aug. 28, 2006, were subject to the new requirements.