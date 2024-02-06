All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 5, 2022

Governor's wife, Teresa Parson, visits Jackson to discuss education

Teresa Parson, wife of the 57th governor of Missouri Mike Parson, spoke Tuesday to a crowd of 40 at Jackson Civic Center, in an event sponsored by SEMO Pachyderms Club. Parson came to the Cape Girardeau County seat after visiting students in 10 Southeast Missouri school districts since Monday, including Scott City...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Teresa Parson, wife of Gov, Mike Parson, right, shakes hands with Jackson First Ward Councilwoman Wanda Young before speaking Tuesday to SEMO Pachyderms Club at Jackson Civic Center. Left to right, Carolyn Hopen Davis of Pachyderms Club; Young; Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson; Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson; and Parson.
Teresa Parson, wife of Gov, Mike Parson, right, shakes hands with Jackson First Ward Councilwoman Wanda Young before speaking Tuesday to SEMO Pachyderms Club at Jackson Civic Center. Left to right, Carolyn Hopen Davis of Pachyderms Club; Young; Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson; Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson; and Parson.Jeff Long

Teresa Parson, wife of the 57th governor of Missouri Mike Parson, spoke Tuesday to a crowd of 40 at Jackson Civic Center, in an event sponsored by SEMO Pachyderms Club.

Parson came to the Cape Girardeau County seat after visiting students in 10 Southeast Missouri school districts since Monday, including Scott City.

The state's first lady said she and the governor are co-chairs of Jobs for America's Graduates-Missouri, otherwise known as JAG-Missouri, adding that 74 schools are now part of the program since its inception in the Show Me State in 2017.

Parson, who said she was the mother of two and grandmother of six, extolled the virtues of the in-school initiative aimed at high schoolers.

"The kids in this (JAG) program are amazing and have a lot of potential," said Parson, who moved into the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City with her husband after the June 1, 2018, resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson also told those gathered a second priority of hers is the state's special needs children, relating a personal connection.

"I have a great niece who has autism. Little Zoe, when she was 3 years old, could barely speak. Today, she's in the fourth grade and has a lot of help, yes, but now she has so many skills that just had to be developed," said Parson, adding Zoe is in the public school system and is "doing quite well."

According to a website, the stated mission of the Pachyderms Club, which has more than 60 chapters in 15 U.S. states, is "to promote active citizen involvement and education in government and politics through the formation and support of grassroots Republican clubs across America."

Among several current and former elected officials on hand were Second District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst and ex-GOP state Rep. Kathy Swan, whose former 147th District seat, currently vacant, covers the City of Cape Girardeau.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of JAG schools in Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy