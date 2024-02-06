Governor's wife, Teresa Parson, visits Jackson to discuss education

Teresa Parson, wife of the 57th governor of Missouri Mike Parson, spoke Tuesday to a crowd of 40 at Jackson Civic Center, in an event sponsored by SEMO Pachyderms Club.

Parson came to the Cape Girardeau County seat after visiting students in 10 Southeast Missouri school districts since Monday, including Scott City.

The state's first lady said she and the governor are co-chairs of Jobs for America's Graduates-Missouri, otherwise known as JAG-Missouri, adding that 74 schools are now part of the program since its inception in the Show Me State in 2017.

Parson, who said she was the mother of two and grandmother of six, extolled the virtues of the in-school initiative aimed at high schoolers.

"The kids in this (JAG) program are amazing and have a lot of potential," said Parson, who moved into the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City with her husband after the June 1, 2018, resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.