Governors want more authority over Missouri River system

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Three Midwestern Republican governors of states ravaged by recent flooding demanded more authority over management of the Missouri River system Wednesday.

Following a meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson were critical of the federal body managing the river, saying it should prioritize flood control over other goals, such as protecting fish and wildlife habitat.

"One thing is clear: Something needs to change," said Parson, who pointed to increasing damage from flooding over the last decade with no solutions in sight.

The governors said they plan to work together for that change, even if it means petitioning Congress to give states more authority in river management.

Ricketts complained even when funding for reinforcement of levees is approved, it's often years before the work is actually done. In some cases, flooding repeats before the work even starts. "That permitting process has got to be faster," he said.

Reynolds said the governors would be presenting a united front to the federal government in demanding more authority.

"We can't continue to do things like build a temporary levee that would protect a community, and after the Corps deems the flood incident over, require them to tear it down," she said

Asked whether the Corps indicated it would or could cede some river management decisions to the states, Parson replied, "Well, they listened."