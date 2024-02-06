All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 17, 2021

Governor's vetoes withstand GOP Legislature's override efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All of Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes will stand, despite efforts Wednesday by some lawmakers to force their priorities into law during a short session focused on vetoed bills. Missouri's GOP-led Legislature can reverse vetoes on bills and budget items with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers, but lawmakers typically avoid voting to overturn vetoes made by a governor of the same party...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson answers questions from the media July 13 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson answers questions from the media July 13 in Kansas City, Missouri.Shelly Yang ~ The Kansas City Star via AP, file

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All of Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes will stand, despite efforts Wednesday by some lawmakers to force their priorities into law during a short session focused on vetoed bills.

Missouri's GOP-led Legislature can reverse vetoes on bills and budget items with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers, but lawmakers typically avoid voting to overturn vetoes made by a governor of the same party.

The House voted to override Parson's vetoes on several spending items, including a raise for children's social workers and $300,000 to fight crimes against children in Lincoln County. But the veto efforts didn't get enough support in the Senate.

Work was delayed in the Senate for several hours amid esoteric Republican infighting over which lawmaker was responsible for leading the push to override another one of Parson's budget vetoes.

At issue was $150,000 to refund some businesses for taxes they paid under a policy adopted during the administration of former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican Sen. Mike Moon tried to override Parson's veto, despite objections from the bill handler, but the move was initially shut down by GOP Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Sen. Bob Onder said some fellow Republicans shied away from overriding Parson's veto over concerns the "governor's tender feelings" would be hurt.

Republican Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, the No. 2 Senate lawmaker, described the blow-up as a "clown show" and "brazenly political" in the face of 2022 elections.

The Senate ultimately allowed a vote on the override "in an effort to try to appease children," Rowden said. The effort to override Parson on the tax refunds failed 15-13.

"It's clear we have a lot of people running for higher office in this building," Rowden said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy