Governor's vetoes withstand GOP Legislature's override efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All of Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes will stand, despite efforts Wednesday by some lawmakers to force their priorities into law during a short session focused on vetoed bills.

Missouri's GOP-led Legislature can reverse vetoes on bills and budget items with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers, but lawmakers typically avoid voting to overturn vetoes made by a governor of the same party.

The House voted to override Parson's vetoes on several spending items, including a raise for children's social workers and $300,000 to fight crimes against children in Lincoln County. But the veto efforts didn't get enough support in the Senate.

Work was delayed in the Senate for several hours amid esoteric Republican infighting over which lawmaker was responsible for leading the push to override another one of Parson's budget vetoes.

At issue was $150,000 to refund some businesses for taxes they paid under a policy adopted during the administration of former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat.