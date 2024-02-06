Governor's monitoring program for drugs still not in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri remains the only state without a prescription drug-monitoring program aimed at curbing opioid abuse nearly four months after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order to establish one.

The head of the state agency that will oversee the plan told the Kansas City Star it's just a matter of finalizing the contract for the company that will supply the data.

Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said once the contract is finalized by the Missouri Office of Administration, his agency is ready to implement the program.

"We do the execution; we're just waiting to hear from them," Williams told the newspaper after an opioid summit in Kansas City on Thursday.

But when Greitens, a Republican, announced the executive order in St. Louis in July, Williams said it could be up and running within a month.

Office of Administration spokeswoman Ryan Burns declined to discuss the holdup.

"Although the process for a PDMP (prescription drug monitoring program) contract is moving forward, we don't talk about the details during ongoing contractual discussions," Burns said. "I can tell you that we are working closely with the House budget chair and others to ensure this important initiative is set up for long-term success."