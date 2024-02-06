Governor's 'Christian values' statement questioned

Gov. Mike Parson has no "litmus test for appointments," his spokeswoman said Friday, despite a statement earlier in the week indicating he would only nominate a state health director who shared his "Christian values."

The Republican governor, a Baptist, was angered after the Missouri Senate effectively ousted Donald Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Though Kauerauf opposes government mask and vaccine mandates and opposes abortion, hardline conservatives in the legislature questioned whether he was conservative enough.

In announcing Kauerauf's resignation Tuesday, Parson wrote in a statement: "Don is a public health expert that is on record opposing masking requirements and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He is outspokenly pro-life and morally opposed to abortion. Missourians know that I share these beliefs and would not have nominated someone who does not share the same Christian values."

The statement prompted some to wonder whether only Christians need apply for top-level jobs in the Parson administration.

"I'm curious Governor, is this a standard you traditionally use?" Republican state Rep. Adam Schwadron of St. Charles wrote on Twitter. "Article VI of the US Constitution strictly prohibits a religious test as a qualification to any office or public trust. Considering that, I then must ask the question. Would someone who is Jewish, such as myself, be considered for nomination?"

But Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in an email the governor's statement "was intended to point out that Don Kauerauf shared values that aligned with the Governor's and was not intended to imply that he imposes a requirement that job applicants adhere to any particular religion."

Parson, Jones said, "has never required a religious litmus test for appointments as evidenced by the broad spectrum of religious backgrounds of his appointees. Just because an appointee happens to possess values that align with the Governor's Christian faith doesn't mean that he requires them to adhere to his religion."