NewsOctober 1, 2019

Governor won't stop Bucklew execution

Gov. Mike Parson has declined to block the execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew. Bucklew is scheduled to die within a 24-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. today. The Missouri Supreme Court set Oct. 1 execution date. The U.S. Supreme Court could still block the execution, but earlier this year, it ruled against Bucklew’s argument that the state’s lethal injection drug would cause him cruel and unusual punishment because of his rare brain condition...

This undated photo shows Russell Bucklew.
This undated photo shows Russell Bucklew.Jeremy Weis Photography via AP

Gov. Mike Parson has declined to block the execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew.

Bucklew is scheduled to die within a 24-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. today.

The Missouri Supreme Court set an Oct. 1 execution date.

The U.S. Supreme Court could still block the execution, but earlier this year, it ruled against Bucklew’s argument that the state’s lethal injection drug would cause him cruel and unusual punishment because of his rare brain condition.

