Governor won't call session for Missouri redistricting

SEDALIA, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he won't call lawmakers back to work this year to redraw the state's congressional districts, setting up a compressed timeline for candidates running for the U.S. House in 2022.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair he doesn't plan on calling a special legislative session this year. Some lawmakers involved in the redistricting process had expected he would do so.

"I don't anticipate a special session at all for the remainder of the year unless we had to do that," said Parson, a Republican.

That means state lawmakers won't be able to debate and vote on new boundaries for Missouri's eight U.S. House districts until they return to the Capitol in January for their annual session.