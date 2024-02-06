Governor visits Cape to tout fuel tax increase

On a hill overlooking the ongoing Center Junction interchange project, Gov. Mike Parson ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 262 into law Tuesday.

Parson visited Cape Girardeau as part of a statewide tour to tout the fuel tax legislation. The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon increments each year, starting in October, through July 1, 2025.

Missouri's current fuel tax is 17 cents per gallon, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

In order to draw support for the tax hike, crafters included a rebate option, allowing individuals to apply for a full refund of the tax if they can show receipts.

Parson told the audience of Missouri Department of Transportation employees, local construction officials, elected leaders and others fuel taxes fund critical spending.

Gov. Mike Parson ceremoniously signs Senate Bill 262 in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday as state Sen. Dave Schatz, president pro tempore of the Senate, looks on. The legislation will raise the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

"When I first became governor, I asked myself what was the one thing we could do to move the needle," he said. "There are two things, I said at the time -- it's infrastructure and it's workforce development. If you get those two things in place, which we have over the past three years, we can reap the benefits."

Parson touted the rebate option, saying the process is simple while adding he hopes the state's residents will support infrastructure spending through the tax.

Officials expect the tax to generate up to $450 million annually, with about one-third of the total going to cities and counties for local projects.