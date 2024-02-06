Two weeks out from the May 4 lifting of Missouri’s “stay-at-home” order, Gov. Mike Parson continued to accentuate the positive in his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Jefferson City.

Parson reported 1,200 additional vials of remdisivir, the much-touted experimental antiviral drug, were sent on to 33 Missouri hospitals and were used on 115 patients Friday.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), said so-called “sentinel” testing is being done in 162 skilled nursing facilities and in the state’s 13 meat-packing plants.

Such facilities, in addition to jails and prisons, are the most watched locations for possible outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Williams said more than 8,000 tests are being conducted each day in those venues, with a near-term goal of increasing the statewide daily number to 10,000.

Nursing homes continue to be under particular scrutiny.

“We are now recommending comprehensive testing, meaning everybody gets tested, if even one patient or staff member of a skilled nursing facility tests positive,” Williams said.

“The more tests we do, the more positive cases will result,” Parson added.