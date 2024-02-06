All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 31, 2021

Governor to allow coronavirus State of Emergency to expire

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that Missouri's COVID-19-related State of Emergency will expire today and not be renewed. The order had been in place since March 13, 2020. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said. ...

story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that Missouri's COVID-19-related State of Emergency will expire today and not be renewed.

The order had been in place since March 13, 2020.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said. "Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson extended the COVID-19-related State of Emergency five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August. Currently, only three of Missouri's border states and 20 other states in the nation have state of emergencies related to COVID-19 in place.

At one time, nearly 600 statutory and regulatory waivers were approved across Missouri state government. Since that peak, waivers have reduced by nearly 80 percent. All remaining COVID-19 related waivers authorized under EO 21-09 will terminate today.

"In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns," Parson said. "The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy