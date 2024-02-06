Governor still gathering data needed for federal disaster declaration

The process of determining whether parts of Missouri will be declared federal disaster areas has begun, as Missourians affected by last month’s floods continue to tally the damage.

Gov. Eric Greitens would need to submit a request for President Donald Trump to issue such a declaration, thereby granting Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to residents, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s communications director Maggie Starks said Wednesday.

Greitens announced a state of emergency April 29, but a separate request for a federal declaration would require a separate act.

Bollinger County Emergency Management coordinator Kevin Cooper said Wednesday it’s normal for there not to be a federal disaster declaration yet.

“I have been in contact with the State Emergency Management representative for Southeast Missouri, Mark Winkler, and he has been outstanding about getting us information,” Cooper said, adding the process of gathering information necessary to request a federal declaration is underway.

“We had FEMA and SEMA personnel out here this Sunday. We were doing the individual-assistance portion of the disaster,” he said.

Cooper said he was not aware of any delays.

“To the best of my understanding, it was great that the governor came out and declared a state of emergency, but what that does is make resources within the state available such as the (National) Guard, such as some of the other surplus property,” he said.

“Not to be rude, but for the real money to show up, that takes the federal declaration.”