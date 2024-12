Governor slams paper for uncovering data security flaw

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday condemned one of Missouri's largest newspapers for exposing a flaw in a state database allowing public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it.

Parson told reporters outside his Capitol office the Missouri State Highway Patrol's digital forensic unit will be conducting an investigation "of all of those involved" and his administration had spoken to the prosecutor in Cole County, which includes the state capital, Jefferson City. He didn't elaborate as to what he meant by "involved" or whether investigators would be looking into whether the St. Louis Post-Dispatch broke the law during the course of its reporting on the data vulnerability.

The Post-Dispatch broke the news about the security flaw Wednesday. The newspaper said it discovered the vulnerability in a web application allowing the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education removed the pages from its website Tuesday after being told about the issue by the Post-Dispatch, which said it gave the state time to fix the problem before it published its story.

The Post-Dispatch estimated more than 100,000 Social Security numbers were vulnerable, based on pay records and other data. It found the school workers' Social Security numbers were in the HTML source code of the pages involved.

"The state is unaware of any misuse of individual information or even whether information was accessed inappropriately outside of this isolated incident," the DESE said in a news release.

Though the Post-Dispatch alerted the agency to the problem and held off on the story, the agency's news release called the person who discovered the vulnerability a "hacker" -- an apparent reference to the reporter -- who "took the records of at least three educators." The agency didn't elaborate as to what it meant by "took the records" and it declined to discuss the issue further than what it said in its news release when reached by The Associated Press.

Source codes are accessible by right-clicking on public webpages.

The newspaper's president and publisher, Ian Caso, said in a statement the Post-Dispatch stands by the story and the reporter, who he said "did everything right."

"It's regrettable the governor has chosen to deflect blame onto the journalists who uncovered the website's problem and brought it to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's attention," Caso said.

Parson also suggested the reporter somehow broke the law.