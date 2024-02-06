Governor signs bill to increase prison sentences

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced he's signing a contested bill that will ramp up penalties for gun crimes, second-degree murder and gang crimes.

It also would create the crime of vehicle hijacking, which now can be prosecuted as robbery.

The measure is the only bill the Republican-led Legislature passed this year to address a surge in violent crime in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.

But groups ranging from the NAACP to the conservative Americans for Prosperity criticized the bill as a return to tough-on-crime policies and argued locking people up longer won't make Missouri safer.