Governor signs bill for free coronavirus testing

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed several bills into law, including legislation to ensure free COVID-19 testing and a requirement hospitals perform rape kits when needed.

Here's a glance at what Parson approved:

Coronavirus testing

A new law ensures that COVID-19 testing, if recommended by a doctor, will be free to patients. The change takes effect immediately.

Allergy medicine

Local governments soon will no longer be able to require prescriptions for allergy medications including pseudoephedrine and ephedrine. Local officials currently can put limits on the sale of the decongestant, which can be used to make methamphetamine. Those local rules will be void when the state law takes effect Aug. 28. Lawmakers wanted to ease regulations now that it's less common to make meth in Missouri.

Israel

Another new law will require companies to sign a contract pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with Missouri. It doesn't apply to contracts worth less than $100,000 or companies with fewer than 10 employees. The law is in response to a Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel. The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.