All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2023

Governor seeks damage assessment ahead of disaster declaration request; Scott, Mississippi counties included

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Aug. 11, that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July 29. “Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Parson said. ...

Standard Democrat
Damage from storm at the intersection of Hwy O and CR 532
Damage from storm at the intersection of Hwy O and CR 532Alyssa Lunsford ~ Southeast Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Aug. 11, that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July 29.

“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the following counties: Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon.

Joint PDA teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, SEMA and local emergency managers who document storm damage and estimate recovery costs. Requesting joint PDAs is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request a federal major disaster declaration. Joint PDAs are being requested for FEMA Public Assistance. For Public Assistance, both state and county thresholds must be met in order for a county to be included in the request.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy