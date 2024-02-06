JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, Aug. 11, that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July 29.
“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”
The state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the following counties: Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon.
Joint PDA teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, SEMA and local emergency managers who document storm damage and estimate recovery costs. Requesting joint PDAs is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request a federal major disaster declaration. Joint PDAs are being requested for FEMA Public Assistance. For Public Assistance, both state and county thresholds must be met in order for a county to be included in the request.
