JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- While Gov. Mike Parson's administration points to Missouri's improving economy as a reason up to 70,000 people dropped off the state's Medicaid rolls last year, advocates for recipients say problems with the new renewal system for applicants is causing part of the decline.

The system adopted last spring by the Department of Social Services automatically renews a low rate of recipients and has problems accessing data, the advocates say. That contributed to about 70,000 people dropping from the rolls last year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In the first three months of this year, the department said more than 12,000 more people, including 9,500 additional children, no longer have Medicaid coverage.

One problem with the system apparently violates a federal law requiring states to determine Medicaid recipients' eligibility by first checking several sources for patient income information, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Missouri's renewal system hasn't checked SNAP data since it was implemented last spring.

Joel Ferber, director of advocacy for the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, said the situation creates a worst-case scenario where recipients never receive a Medicaid application and then find out they've been dropped despite already reporting their income to the state.

"Every child that has needed our help has been eligible for Medicaid or CHIP," Ferber said. "They only lost coverage because their parents were unable to get over the unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles."