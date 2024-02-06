Governor says no to calling special session on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson won't call a special session to address questions about the state's new abortion ban, he said late last week.

The Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of the mother, but it's unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption.

Parson told KTVI the issue is too complicated to be addressed during a special legislative session, which typically last days or at most weeks. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature returns for its regular session in January.

Democratic leaders earlier last week called for a special session to safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies in response to confusion around what is now legal. Parson and the state attorney general have said the law has no impact on access to contraception.