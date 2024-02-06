Governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Just hours before he left office Friday, Gov. Eric Greitens signed scores of new laws, including a measure making it a crime to try to threaten a person using a private sexual image -- the same allegation that led to his downfall.

In the flurry of last-minute activity, the scandal-plagued governor approved 77 new laws, granted several pardons and commutations and won at least a temporary reprieve in a court battle over campaign records. He posted a long Facebook message touting his accomplishments -- without any mention of why he was quitting -- and quietly left the Capitol about an hour before his resignation took effect.

A short time later, fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson was sworn in as Greitens' successor and immediately pledged "to bring honor, integrity (and) transparency to the governor's office."

"We have an opportunity beginning today to have a fresh start in state government," Parson said.

The "revenge porn" law signed by Greitens creates a felony that will apply to cases when someone threatens the nonconsensual dissemination of a private sexual image by coercing another person to refrain from an action.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor Friday in Jefferson City following the resignation of Eric Greitens. Associated Press

The governor has been accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 and warning her he would distribute it if she ever spoke of their encounter.

He has acknowledged having the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing and refused to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo.

Greitens cannot be charged under the new law because it was not in effect at the time. But a special prosecutor is still weighing whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens under a different law.

In a news release announcing the bill signings, he touted other measures such as a corporate income tax cut and changes to the state foster care system. Later, he announced he had pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of four others, including several whom he said had been wrongfully convicted of murder.

Greitens has similarly insisted he has done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

"The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor," Greitens said in a written statement announcing the clemency actions.