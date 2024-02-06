Governor proposes $15 minimum pay for Missouri state workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri state employees would get a 5.5% pay raise and earn at least $15 an hour under a proposal put forth Monday by Gov. Mike Parson to try to make the state a more attractive place to work.

Missouri's employees are among the lowest paid nationally, and many positions across state government are experiencing high vacancy and turnover rates.

"It is past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce," the Republican governor said in a statement.

Parson's pay plan would take effect Feb. 1 but first needs the approval of state lawmakers, whose annual session begins in January. The pay increase would cost $91 million for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year that ends in June and an additional $218 million for the next budget year. More than half of that money would come from general state revenue, with the rest from other sources.